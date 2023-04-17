The Minnesota Humanities Center (MHC) and Happy Dancing Turtle announce that the traveling exhibition “We Are Water MN” will open in Pine River April 27.
The opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus, 2331 Dancing Wind Rd SW. “We Are Water MN” is a project of the Humanities Center that engages Minnesotans with our state’s most important natural resource through personal stories, historical content, and scientific information.
“Bringing people together around an issue they care about is how the humanities can be put into action. When Minnesotans learn from each other about the water where we live, we can make decisions that account for the complexity of our world,” says Kevin Lindsey, CEO of Minnesota Humanities Center.
The following additional partners will host the We Are Water MN traveling exhibit in their communities:
April 27-June 19: Happy Dancing Turtle
June 22-Aug. 14: Somali Museum
Aug. 17-Oct. 9: Roseau County Historical Society
Oct. 12-Dec. 4: Stillwater Public Library/ArtReach St. Croix
These host partners will collaboratively design local events and public programming that connect people to issues surrounding water in their communities. In co-creating with community members and organizations who are working on water issues, MHC is expanding the local and state network of stakeholders at multiple levels within Minnesota to support citizen initiatives and create a shared vision around water in Minnesota.
Visitors to the “We Are Water MN” exhibit learn about water issues statewide and in their community. They also reflect on local stories and the meaning and experiences of water in Minnesota with space to add their own stories. Combining learning and sharing in this way strengthens Minnesotans’ relationships with water and increases participation in water stewardship activities.
The exhibit will be open select hours for the public. Those hours can be found at happydancingturtle.org/waw. Groups, including school groups, are encouraged to attend, but asked to schedule ahead by emailing info@happydancingturtle.org. Volunteers are sought to act as exhibit docents (guides), while also enriching their relationships with water. Learn more at: bit.ly/watervolunteers. A photo contest for residents of Cass and Crow Wing counties will be part of the exhibit starting in mid-May. To participate in the photo contest or learn more about any of these opportunities, visit happydancingturtle.org/waw
Since “We Are Water MN” began touring in 2016, more than 2,300 stories about water have been collected. More than 400 high-quality audio stories are available via the project’s Story Map. Water stories are a way for visitors to share personal experiences while learning about their neighbors’ relationships with water. The range of experiences — from water as a daily part of visitors’ lives to personal stories of family, ritual, joy, and loss — along with education materials, compel people to evaluate their relationship with water and engage more deeply in conservation.
MHC’s project partners for We Are Water MN are the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS), the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources and the University of Minnesota Extension Water Resources Center. These partners connect host communities to resources and information, learn from host communities, and provide opportunities for host communities to learn from and with each other.
We Are Water MN is funded in part by money from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the Clean Water Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.