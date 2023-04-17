The Minnesota Humanities Center (MHC) and Happy Dancing Turtle announce that the traveling exhibition “We Are Water MN” will open in Pine River April 27.

The opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus, 2331 Dancing Wind Rd SW. “We Are Water MN” is a project of the Humanities Center that engages Minnesotans with our state’s most important natural resource through personal stories, historical content, and scientific information.

