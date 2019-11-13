Pictured with all the food donations are (from left) SuperOne employee Vera VanBruggen, and WHA students Kenzie Gross, Justine Day and Brittney Wolter.
Another successful year of We Scare Hunger has come and gone.

We Scare Hunger, held Oct. 21-31, is a friendly competition between elementary and high school students at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to see who can bring in the most canned goods. The high school put up a good fight, but fell short of the elementary.

By Oct. 29, students had brought in a combined total of 516 pounds. Interact students went door to door throughout the community Oct. 30 to collect canned goods, adding 712 pounds.

The total weight donated by students and the community came out to 1,228 pounds, which was then brought to the Walker Area Food Shelf.

Thank you to everyone that donated. It is greatly appreciated!

