The weather was perfect — warm and sunny, but not hot and humid.
We had contestants from Azerbaijan (formerly part of the Soviet Union). There were 81 children that caught and released 200 fish.
We have major road reconstruction to park around. God sent many hands to help us this week as many volunteers from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church came to cook and serve hot dogs, pop and help wherever we needed it.
Sponsors, time to mark your calendar so you don’t miss our year end party, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at the horseshoe pavilion in the Hackensack Park.
Thank you to our hot dog sponsors this week — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church www.stpaulselcahackensack.org
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring our contest this year, call me at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
