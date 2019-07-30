The skies were clear and very little wind. What did that mean? Not very many fish were caught this day.
As usual, it did not deter the young fisher persons. One hundred-seven youth were on hand catching fish in the shadows of the dock. We have two contests left — Aug. 6 and Aug. 13. If you have not made it out to the contest this year, you are running out of time. We hope to see you soon!
Thank you to our hot dog sponsor this week — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (stpaulselcahackensack.org)
Sponsors, please mark you calendars and plan to attend our year-end celebration for another great year of the Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. We hold this at the Horseshoe Pavilion in Hackensack, across from the American Legion.
There were 107 children who caught and released 146 fish July 23.
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” or go to our website (www.hackcfc.com) and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring the contest this year, contact Bill Kennedy at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
