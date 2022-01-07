Dworsky Agency is a new member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce. Owned by Jay Dworsky, the agency is in the financial services business, helping families build their retirement income streams. “I’ve been doing this work for almost 20 years. My office is pretty much wherever I am needed: my clients’ business, at their homes, in the boat, on the ski slopes and, of course, a lot of time on the phone. I love connecting with people and being a resource for their financial questions. So that’s why I joined the Leech Lake Chamber — to meet more people and have conversation.” Jay and his family are new to the Leech Lake area and recently bought a cabin near Diamond Point in April 2021. “We absolutely love our cabin; a gift from the heavens. I have to say, I never want to leave. It just feels like home amidst the water, clean air, loons, eagles, pelicans, wildlife and the down to earth nice people we’ve met.” Jay’s wife, Nancy, is a part-time anti-coagulation nurse, serving clients who are using the drugs warfarin or coumadin. She grew up with a home on Lake Michigan, and it was always her dream to have her own cabin. Jay and Nancy have two children, Karen (14) and Leo (18). Leo is a freshman at the University of Minnesota and is studying vocal performance and business on a scholarship. Karen is a freshman in high school at St. Louis Park. Jay Dworsky is pictured with his First Business Dollar. Photo submitted
