Select Communications is a Minnesota-owned Verizon retailer that serves as a full service, one-stop shop for all of your wireless and technology needs. The Walker store has all the products in Verizon’s offering including home phone service, wireless internet, home and business security cameras, deer and trail cameras, children locators, smart watches (including the Apple Watch), and smart car technology. They also service both consumer and business accounts, and provide a local connection to all of the major brands such as Apple, Samsung, OtterBox, LifeProof, Motorola, etc. As a Verizon retailer, they offer the same products, plans and promotions that you can find at any Verizon location but with the Minnesota service you deserve locally in Walker. They can be reached at (218) 547-3300 or stop in at 416 Minnesota Ave. West. Pictured is Walker Manager Arica Anderson receiving the First Business Dollar from Roxie Parks of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
