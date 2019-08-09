Every Thursday somewhere in Walker you can hear the happiness created when good music, food, drinks, activities and friends get together. This is Walker Bay Live! Started by a group of locals who wanted to give the public something to enjoy every week while helping to promote businesses and area, the group agrees that they have succeeded. Walker Bay Live Committee members are (from left) Kate DeLorenzo, Kristin Holly, Joann Diamond, Kathy Bieloh, Paul Nye, Charles Adams, and Mark and Jan Vondenkamp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.