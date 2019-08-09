Walker Bay Live Committee members are (from left) Kate DeLorenzo, Kristin Holly, Joann Diamond, Kathy Bieloh, Paul Nye, Charles Adams, and Mark and Jan Vondenkamp. Photo submitted
Photo submitted

Every Thursday somewhere in Walker you can hear the happiness created when good music, food, drinks, activities and friends get together. This is Walker Bay Live! Started by a group of locals who wanted to give the public something to enjoy every week while helping to promote businesses and area, the group agrees that they have succeeded. Walker Bay Live Committee members are (from left) Kate DeLorenzo, Kristin Holly, Joann Diamond, Kathy Bieloh, Paul Nye, Charles Adams, and Mark and Jan Vondenkamp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments