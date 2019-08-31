Pictured is Chamber Executive Director Cindy Wannarka (from right) presenting owners Walters and Tom Demars their First Business Dollar.
WineDown, located at 411 Minnesota Avenue in downtown Walker, is a new member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. WineDown was started from an experience owner Kim Walters had in Key West at Vinos in Duvall. It is a wine bar that serves only wine, cheese and meat boards. Walters said the location was key and the space she wanted opened up last fall and the rest is history. Come to the WineDown for some wine, a little cheese and meat board with so much extra. Pictured is Chamber Executive Director Cindy Wannarka (from right) presenting owners Walters and Tom Demars their First Business Dollar.

