The final spring online program for Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning is Wendell Affield’s “Muddy Jungle Rivers.”
Nominated in 2012 for the prestigious Minnesota Book Award, “Muddy Jungle Rivers” is a close-up look at life on a gunboat during 1968, the bloodiest year of the Vietnam War.
“I began taking writing classes at our local university,” Bemidji author Affield explains. “About the third year, I discovered poetry and a new world — a world of condensed images, actions, senses — a world that explores the moment. Walking my meadows, sitting silently in the treeline with notebook in hand, images and long-buried memories pour onto the page.”
Affield reads and discuss excerpts from his narrative, which takes the reader into frustration, rage, terror, death, betrayal, and the search for redemption. The program was presented and recorded in Park Rapids on Sept. 29, 2015, to a large, attentive, and appreciative audience at Armory Square.
The program will be available until the end of April and can be accessed from HCLL’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/headwaterscenterforlifelonglearningparkrapidsmn or by typing in the link https://youtu.be/dS3040Uf0gY
In 2017, Affield wrote a blog about the events of March 14, 1968. The Bemidji Pioneer reported that the blog reached the sister of one of the men killed that day. The sister contacted Affield.
The Pioneer article reported the email was from Kathleen Wiglesworth Perdue, whose older brother Ernest “Skip” Wiglesworth Jr. was one of the men who died on March 14, 1968. Kathleen was 13 years old when her brother was killed. The patrol boat he was on hit a mine on the Cua Viet River, a major waterway for delivering supplies to the front lines in the bloody Vietnam War.
Affield, who was on another boat 50 yards behind, first wrote about it in his 2012 memoir, “Muddy Jungle Rivers.” But it was that blog post from 2017 that found its way to Kathleen and affirmed Affield’s understanding of how important it is for veterans to share their stories.
“When she emailed I just really reflected right back to the morning it happened,” Affield said. “I know how important it is for veterans to write about their stories, and this lady discovering about her brother really drove that message home. I wrote a memorial post on my blog at wendellaffield.com titled, ‘March 14, 1968, Remembering Tango 7.’ ”
Here us an excerpt: “As I write this from my loft in northern Minnesota, it’s already March 14 in Vietnam. While patrolling the Cua Viet River just south of the DMZ, Armor Troop Carrier 112-7 (Tango 7) was mined. I was driving our boat about 50 yards astern Tango 7. In my memoir, Muddy Jungle Rivers, I wrote, ‘Suddenly Tango 7 was out of the water, sun glittering on the red-brown bottom of the wet hull, her propellers still spinning. A geyser of water shot skyward, the boat hidden for an instant. In a slow motion ballet, Tango 7 became visible as she flipped upside down, the bow lifting up over the stern, the capsized boat returning to earth, settling to the river bottom.’ Six sailors died in that instant and I listed their names in my blog post.”
HCLL is planning for an in-person series for this fall. Anyone wishing to be added to the mail list for the series can email HCLLemail@gmail.com or call Marty Leistikow at (218) 699-3527. When plans are finalized, information will be available in local media outlets.
