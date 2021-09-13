Chippewa National Forest officials have announced the temporary closure of West Winnie Road, Forest Road (FR) 2168, effective immediately. The closure includes access to the Winnie boat ramp.
Officials discovered that a section of the road was undermined by recent heavy rain events and is considered unsafe for use at this time. An estimated timeframe to make necessary repairs has not been determined. Updates will be provided as repair dates and a projected completion date are determined.
For more information, call (218) 335-8600 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/chippewa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.