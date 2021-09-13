Chippewa National Forest officials have announced the temporary closure of West Winnie Road, Forest Road (FR) 2168, effective immediately. The closure includes access to the Winnie boat ramp.

Officials discovered that a section of the road was undermined by recent heavy rain events and is considered unsafe for use at this time. An estimated timeframe to make necessary repairs has not been determined. Updates will be provided as repair dates and a projected completion date are determined.

For more information, call (218) 335-8600 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/chippewa.

