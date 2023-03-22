“Wetlands in Hubbard  County,” a free workshop, will be held March 30, from 1-3 p.m. at Northwoods Bank, Park Rapids, basement meeting room.

Join fellow landowners and contractors in discussions about wetlands. Learn about what you can  do in wetlands and the  proper sequences to go through in Hubbard County.

