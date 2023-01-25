Joe Tande’s two free throws with 1:28 gave Walker-Hackensack-Akeley a 51-50 lead over visiting Hinckley-Finlayson Friday night.
The Jaguars answered with a three-pointer by Trey Visser, the third of three the junior would make in the second half.
Joe Tande’s two free throws with 1:28 gave Walker-Hackensack-Akeley a 51-50 lead over visiting Hinckley-Finlayson Friday night.
The Jaguars answered with a three-pointer by Trey Visser, the third of three the junior would make in the second half.
On WHA’s ensuing possession, Joseph Bieloh scored on a back-door cut on cousin Carter Nelson’s pass to tie the game.
WHA’s defense, which allowed 26 points in the paint despite having a height advantage, gave up another basket on the next possession. Jordan Masterson scored on a bunny.
The Wolves had one last chance to tie the game or win it with a three, but they turned it over with 15.7 seconds left. Following a time out, the Jaguars scored easily on a breakaway for a 57-53 win when the Wolves forgot to defend against a long pass.
That final turnover was only WHA’s fifth in the second half, but in the first they had 16 but still led 26-24 at the half. The Jaguars, who had 11 turnovers, only scored eight points off WHA’s mistakes and another 11 points on put backs.
WHA did shoot shot 42 percent compared to 34 percent for the Jaguars. They also had a 40 to 34 rebound edge, scored 11 points off turnovers and had 13 second-chance points. What hurt the Wolves was going 5-11 from the foul line and giving up 10 transition points while only scoring two.
Parker Brock led WHA with 18 points, including making three three-pointers. Tande scored 12 and had eight rebounds. Niko Morrow came off the bench to finish with nine points and Nelson scored eight. Eli Pfeiffer had seven rebounds and four assists.
This week the Wolves host both Nevis and St. John’s Prep, and travel to Laporte. Next week they have one game at Lake of the Woods.
Tigers maul Wolves
After falling behind 9-0 to start the game, the Wolves managed to claw back and only trail 20-17 as Bieloh sank a three-pointer and Tande made four baskets.
Then Pine River-Backus went on a 21-4 run over the final seven minutes with Rian Struss getting the run started by making back-to-back three-pointers.
The Tigers carried the momentum into the second half as they opened with a 10-5 run on their way to a 70-38 win.
WHA turned the ball over 18 times with the Tigers scoring 27 points off those miscues. The Tigers also had 34-24 points in the paint and were 11-0 on transition points.
Tande was held in check after scoring four baskets early and finished with 10 points, and also had eight rebounds.
Drew Deegan finished with seven points, Oelschlager scored six and Brock had five assists.
Three Pine River-Backus starters finished in double figures with Jared Hamilton leading with 20. Struss made five threes, and along with Andrew Bueckers scored 19 points.
Verndale wins by 13
The Wolves held a narrow one-point lead at the half over host Verndale but despite having a better shooting percentage, were unable to overcome a shooting disparity at the foul line.
Verndale shot 32 free throws and made 22, compared to WHA shooting only four and making three. The Wolves also had 22 turnovers, 12 more than the Pirates, who turned those miscues into 24 points.
Pederson led WHA with 18 points and Tande scored 13. Brock finished with nine points, and along with Bieloh, had six assists. Pfeiffer added four assists.
Four Pirates finished in double figures with Jaden Schuke leading with 20 points. Shawn Schmitz scored 15, Carter White had 12 and Torii Hagen added 10.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.