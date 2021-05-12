Walker-Hackensack-Akeley scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to take a 10-8 lead over host Lake of the Woods Friday.
Triston Fidler reached on a one-out single followed by Caden Opheim’s RBI double. Two batters later Carson Strosahl ripped a two-out RBI single.
All the Wolves needed were three outs to snap a five-game losing streak and win their second game of the season.
But the Bears, who led 8-1 after three innings only to see WHA score once in the fifth and six times in the sixth, answered with three runs in their last-at-bats to pull out an 11-10 win. It was the Bears’ fourth-straight win.
Lake of the Woods opened the inning with a walk that was followed by a strike out and single. A single and an error tied the game and forced a pitching change. The next batter also walked to load the bases, and the next batter ended the game with a single.
Gavin Johannsen, Fidler and Strosahl each pitched, with Fidler getting the loss.
The Wolves committed seven errors that allowed for seven unearned runs.
WHA’s top four batters had 11 of the team’s 13 hits with Opheim leading the way with five hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs. Logan Watts, Fidler, Johannsen each had two hits, with Fidler and Johannsen both driving in a pair of runs.
This week the Wolves are at Nevis and host both Sebeka and Laporte. They have games at Hill City-Northland and Blackduck, and host Pequot Lakes next week.
Wolves drop DH
The Wolves were swept by visiting Pine River-Backus May 4 in a double-header.
The Tigers took the first game 19-2 in five innings and in the second broke a 6-6 tie with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 14-7 win in six innings.
The runs came courtesy of four hits, two walks and an error. Pine River finished with 15 hits to WHA’s 11.
Johnson had three hits for the Wolves and scored twice, with Opheim and Taylor each having two. Opheim scored two runs, with Fidler, Strosahl and Taylor each scoring a run. Fidler, Moe, Caiden Strosahl and Carson Strosahl each collected a hit.
Opheim, Carson Strosahl and Johnson each had a RBI.
Strosahl got the start and pitched into the fourth when he was relieved.
WHA scored twice in each of the first three innings, while five runs crossed home in the first and one in the third for the Tigers. The Wolves’ final run came in the fifth.
In the opener, the Tigers had 13 hits to WHA’s one — a third-inning single by Taylor. The Wolves had 10 strikeouts and six walks.
WHA scored a run in the fourth on a walk by Johnson and error. The second run came in the sixth and was scored by Taylor on another walk and fielding error.
The Tigers scored three runs in the first, four in the fourth, one in both the fifth and sixth, and 10 in the seventh.
Moe, Taylor and Smith all pitched for WHA, while Irvin Tulenchik got the win for Pine River.
