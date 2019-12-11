Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Elementary School recently received a $2,000 donation from the Walker Rotary Club for daily kindergarten snacks. Pictured are Rotarians (from right) Sherren Foss, Duane Foss and Ineke Leer handimg the check to WHA teachers Janelle Johnson, Chelsey Zaffke, Natalie Asell and Elementary Principal Jill McGowan.
