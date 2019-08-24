At the August Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board meeting, one of the many topics addressed was the approval of the Extra-Curricular/Co-Curricular Handbook. This handbook had not been updated in a few years and there are some changes that all athletes and parents need to be made aware of moving forward.
The main changes revolve around two main topics — academic eligibility and attendance requirements.
Academic Eligibility: In order for WHA athletes to be eligible to play, they need to be passing all of their academic classes at the end of each respective quarter of school. If a student is not passing, there are steps in place to help motivate that student to focus on his/her academics to ensure he/she is on track to graduate.
Attendance: Since academics are the No. 1 priority, WHA wants to help ensure that all students are doing what it takes to make progress toward graduation. One of the easiest ways for a student to do this is by attending school regularly. The new attendance policy supports that assertion.
If a student misses a class period (or day) without a valid reason, he/she will not be able to participate in practice/games that day. If a student is absent due to illness, a medical note (or visit to our school nurse) can help excuse that student, allowing him/her to compete.
The No. 1 goal at WHA is to help all students graduate. All of the changes to the Extra-/Co-Curricular Handbook are with that one priority in mind — to help your child graduate. WHA asks that parents and guardians help out as much as they can at home by talking with children about the importance of education. Together, everyone can help all of WHA’s youth be great contributing members of society for years to come.
For the latest copy of the Extra-/Co-Curricular Handbook, visit the school website at www.wha.k12.mn.us and click on the Athletics Page, or stop at the Activities/Community Education Office and grab a copy there.
For any further questions, call the Activities/Community Education Office at (218) 547-4360.
