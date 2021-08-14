An agreement between the Skywaters Town Homes Association and the WHA Girls’ Soccer team has resulted in mutual benefits for both groups.
An agreement between the Skywaters Town Homes Association and the WHA Girls’ Soccer team has resulted in mutual benefits for both groups. Skywaters Townhomes is located across from the WHA football field at Northwoods Circle. Association members needed help renovating the lined pond in the center of the townhomes complex. Soccer team members agreed to help and in return received a $1,000 donation from the Association toward the girls’ soccer program. Coach Bill Marshall was excited to have the team participate, since it would be an opportunity for community service and would instill work ethics. The Association thanks Coach Marshall, team members, their family and friends, and the city of Walker for their help with the project.

