Photo by Dean Morrill

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School’s Homecoming Coronation was held Monday afternoon with the theme “If the Shoe Fits,” from the fairy tale Cinderella. Twins Heidi and Hunter Johnson (center) were crowned queen and king. The other senior candidates were (from left) Rachel Pitt, Tom Hansen, Megan Benjamin, Riley Welk, Justine Day, Trent Schultz, Jayda Dickson and Connor Craven.

