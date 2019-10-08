Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School’s Homecoming Coronation was held Monday afternoon with the theme “If the Shoe Fits,” from the fairy tale Cinderella. Twins Heidi and Hunter Johnson (center) were crowned queen and king. The other senior candidates were (from left) Rachel Pitt, Tom Hansen, Megan Benjamin, Riley Welk, Justine Day, Trent Schultz, Jayda Dickson and Connor Craven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.