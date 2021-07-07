Four Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and two Laporte varsity baseball players were named to the Northland Conference all-conference teams.
Selected all-conference from WHA were senior Caden Opheim and eighth-grader Triston Fidler, and Alex Forseman for Laporte. WHA senior Gavin Johannsen and junior Carson Strosahl, and Laporte junior Bryce Kline each made the honorable mention team.
The Wolves finished the season with a 4-7 conference record and Laporte was 3-8. Nevis won the conference at 9-0, Pine River-Backus was 10-2, Blackduck 6-2, Lake of the Woods 7-4, Northome-Kelliher 3-7, Red Lake 2-6 and Cass Lake-Bena 1-9.
Nevis senior Derek Lindow was selected MVP and also took home the Cy Young Award. Nevis Coach Larry Frunck was Coach of the Year and Kyle Fleischaker of Blackduck Assistant Coach of the Year.
