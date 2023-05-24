WHA, Laporte, graduation ceremonies are Friday night staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com May 24, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Laporte schools will hold their 2023 commencement exercises Friday night. WHA graduatesFifty-two WHA students will receive their diplomas, including 33 honor students, in the high school gymnasium.The graduates are Emily Bailey, Alex Becker, Leo Burns, Cliff Cloud Jr., Tristan Damar, Andrew Deegan, Katelyn DeLost, Paisly Dennis, Haley DeRoo, Gwendolyn DeVries, Ella Dykema, Enrique Fineday, Addisen Freeman, Hunter Goff, Brody Isaacs, Alexa Johannsen, Devin Johnson, Sophia Landreville, Savanna Liimatta, Leonie Luber, George Morris, Ada Muller, Brady Murdoff, Aliya Naas, Amani Nason, Charla Neeland, Carter Nelson, Paige Nornberg, Karalyn Oberfell, Lily Pedersen, Eli Pfeiffer, Desirae Phillips, Mackenzie Raddatz, Matthew Reierson, Natalie Resch-Seely, Jalen Sayers, Luna Scanlon, Julia Schock, Chase Schultz, Jessica Sharpnack, Justice Shaw, Ficher Smith, MaryJo Smith, Quintin Stebe, Charlee Stewart, Carson Swanson, Reagan Tabaka, Daniela Valades, Logan Watts, Devontae White, Angelina Whitebird and Bennett Wyatt. Laporte graduatesSeventeen Laporte seniors will receive their diplomas in Wildcat Arena.The graduates are Kylee Bull, Justin Clyde, Caleb Howg, Olivia Johnson, Micah Kloehn, Harley Lahr, Richard Mallum, Devin Meader, Patrick Nesbit, Alesandra Openshaw, Kayleeonnah Petrie, Dylan Smith, Hudson Smith, Trinity Stockinger, Tristan Stockinger, Kiara Sutherland and Pamella Vieira. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Local Graduation Dates Walker Pilot Pilot Independent Education School Systems Ice Hockey Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mary Ellen Mann A Lemon Delight for Any Occasion Revolutionary Baking Brand Owner Discusses National Retail Expansion and Recent Fundraise Make Family Meals Special with a Fresh, Homemade Dish WHA School Board hires interim superintendent Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.