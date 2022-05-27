Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Laporte and Northland Community schools will hold their 2022 commencement exercises Friday night.

 

WHA graduates

Forty-two WHA students will receive their diplomas, including 24 honor students, in the high school gymnasium.

The graduates are Kai Ashmore, Claire Biessener, Morgan Biessener, Asia Blaeser, Letizia Bongirolami, Gabrielle Cairns, Rylee Carlson, Madison Carpenter, Riley Carpenter, Gabrielle Daigle, Lacey Erickson, Mason Fank, Mitchell Freimark, Takoda Frost, Chasity House, Mandy Johnson, Riley Johnson, Malone Knox, Justin Marty, Michael Morales, Imare Myers, Kali Oelschlager, Andrew Palmer, Erika Rand, Kadyn Reed, Katie  Sagen, Tanner Schneider, Allyson Sea, Marissa Shearen, Adam Smith, Jacob Smith, Jonathan Smith, Abigale Strandlie, Carson Strosahl, Kenseth Taylor, Breanna Vinkemeier, Brooke Vinkemeier, Adrianna White, Rayna Wood, Brooke Wynn, Madyson Wynn and Dalton Youngblood.

 

Laporte graduates

Eleven Laporte seniors will receive their diplomas.

The graduates are Faith Carpenter, Thomas Corson, Cierra Dody, Nation Evans, Jawclynn Fagan, Morgan McDougall, Aydon Nielsen, Tristan Raven, Ava Smith, Nolan Taylor and Kaden Thuney.

 

Northland graduates

A class of 17 seniors will received their diplomas.

The graduates are Carter Ammerman, Brian Anoka, Noah Chambers, Noah Dean, Isaiah Heinle, Myah Hess, Kayleigh Horn, Nathan Johnson, Aubrey Nelson, Brook Pound, Cordelia Shaugobay, Samantha Shepard, Joshua Sloan, Mallory Tscheu, Kaydence Weimer, Alynza Welk and John Williams.

