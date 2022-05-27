WHA, Laporte, Northland graduation ceremonies are Friday night staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com May 27, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Laporte and Northland Community schools will hold their 2022 commencement exercises Friday night. WHA graduatesForty-two WHA students will receive their diplomas, including 24 honor students, in the high school gymnasium.The graduates are Kai Ashmore, Claire Biessener, Morgan Biessener, Asia Blaeser, Letizia Bongirolami, Gabrielle Cairns, Rylee Carlson, Madison Carpenter, Riley Carpenter, Gabrielle Daigle, Lacey Erickson, Mason Fank, Mitchell Freimark, Takoda Frost, Chasity House, Mandy Johnson, Riley Johnson, Malone Knox, Justin Marty, Michael Morales, Imare Myers, Kali Oelschlager, Andrew Palmer, Erika Rand, Kadyn Reed, Katie Sagen, Tanner Schneider, Allyson Sea, Marissa Shearen, Adam Smith, Jacob Smith, Jonathan Smith, Abigale Strandlie, Carson Strosahl, Kenseth Taylor, Breanna Vinkemeier, Brooke Vinkemeier, Adrianna White, Rayna Wood, Brooke Wynn, Madyson Wynn and Dalton Youngblood. Laporte graduatesEleven Laporte seniors will receive their diplomas.The graduates are Faith Carpenter, Thomas Corson, Cierra Dody, Nation Evans, Jawclynn Fagan, Morgan McDougall, Aydon Nielsen, Tristan Raven, Ava Smith, Nolan Taylor and Kaden Thuney. Northland graduatesA class of 17 seniors will received their diplomas.The graduates are Carter Ammerman, Brian Anoka, Noah Chambers, Noah Dean, Isaiah Heinle, Myah Hess, Kayleigh Horn, Nathan Johnson, Aubrey Nelson, Brook Pound, Cordelia Shaugobay, Samantha Shepard, Joshua Sloan, Mallory Tscheu, Kaydence Weimer, Alynza Welk and John Williams. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graduation Ceremonies Walker Pilot Pilot Independent Wha Laporte Graduate Diploma Education School Student Northland Senior Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Kacey Howg Laporte’s JH baseball team goes 9-0 Kelly Woodruff Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest winner Joan Schricker Latest e-Edition May 25, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
