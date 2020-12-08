Legion member Steve Kuha presented the checks to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Social Worker Jolene Link.
Photo submitted

Walker American Legion Post 134 recently donated $2,000 to the WHA Wolf Pack School Pantry and $1,000 to WHA’s Jack and Jill’s Closet. Legion member Steve Kuha presented the checks to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Social Worker Jolene Link.  The Wolf Pack Pantry is a supplemental food resource for students and their families in the WHA district.  Jack and Jill’s closet is a resource that provides winter wear, school supplies and supplemental clothing. Post 134 has generously supported a variety of programs and resources for students at WHA throughout the years.

