The ribbon was cut as a thunderstorm loomed in the distance at the new Up North Learning Center Wednesday, with school staff and administrators in attendance.
At the open house following the ribbon cutting, visitors got to see the brand new state-of-the-art facility for special needs students, equipped with smart tvs and white boards, a new jungle-gym behind the building for the kids to play and kitchen facilities where some meal preparations can be taught and observed.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Superintendent Brian Dietz offered thanks to Sourcewell for the grant that helped build the new learning center, as well as the Nevis, Laporte, Park Rapids and Northland school districts, which will send students to the facility located at the former Ah-Gwah-Ching site south of Walker. The Board of Directors for the new school consists of representatives from the participating districts.
Teacher orientations and workshops were held in August and student conferences were Sept. 8 for students and families to visit with staff and tour the new school grounds to help everyone connect with the facility and staff to help kick off the year on a positive note.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.