With the first week of the school year completed, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met Sept. 9 to hear reports, discuss finances and infrastructure, approve new hires/resignations, and talk about the ensuing school year.
Pk-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported that staff attended the Sourcewell Minnesota Summit for Greater Learning and Leading Aug. 13 and 14 in Brainerd.
At elementary conferences held Sept. 3 and 4, students completed a baseline reading assessment and hearing and vision tests, and parents completed paperwork and had the opportunity to talk with a transportation rep. Families also had time to meet their child’s teacher.
Elementary enrollment as of Sept. 4 totaled 365 students: preschool 30; kindergarten 51; first grade 55; second grade 68; third grade 57; fourth grade 54; and fifth grade 50.
High School Principal Ryan Jensen reported that any staff who had not yet received emergency training have now done so. Jensen also attended Advanced Via Individual Determination Sourcewell training in Staples that allows participants to train their own staff in classroom techniques.
He also reported on Handle With Care training that he and special education staff attended. The training centers on safely managing behaviorally challenged children and adults with special needs behaviors.
Grades 6-12 staff joined Pk-5 staff for professional development training to hone assessment and engagement classroom skills. Balancing out the classroom skills training was Common Spaces training that revolves around hallway and lunchroom behavior to develop a common language to help staff connect with students more efficiently.
Jensen also hosted orientation meetings for sixth- and seventh-grade students as well as new students to address any concerns they or their parents may have.
Activities Department/Community Education Director Travis Hensch reported that fall sports have begun with a hopeful outlook due to coaches Bonnie Sea, Cobly Marich and Darin Schultz running the summer program.
Football and volleyball are under way, and flag football and elementary volleyball started last week. Flag football practices three times a week on Tower Hill, while elementary volleyball practices twice a week at the school, playing games on various weekends.
Community education classes are scheduled for this fall, including Hensch’s Sushi class. The full schedule of classes can be viewed at http://www.wha.k12.us/community-education-84bf2888
The high school and the Community Education offices joined forces to offer an activity and organizations fair Sept. 6 to help get youth interested in activities outside of the classroom. Students were shown the different activities offered by the school district and had the chance to talk to coaches, advisors and volunteers.
Indian Education Director Michael Anderson reported that the program’s language and culture director resigned, and they are looking to hire someone to fill the position.
Other resignations include Steven Day, junior high girls basketball coach; Randy Cadwell, technology paraprofessional; and Nathan Munson, paraprofessional.
New hires include Cecelia Smith, kitchen aide; Kristine Gardner, Aimee Bouchard and Brenda Mullenmaster, paraprofessionals; Nicole Zubke, special education teacher; Tanner Stanko, technology paraprofessional; Sara Johnson, family liaison/social worker; and Keturah Salmon, math instructor.
The Board also approved
Maximum levy authority that allows the Board to secure maximum funding through the annual levy. This is not related to the Capital Project Levy that will be on the ballot Nov. 5.
Setting the Truth in Taxation public meeting for Dec. 9, 6 p.m. at the school
Committing $30,000 towards Fund 11 for the one to one initiative (funding for tech devices in school such as iPads)
Refinancing General Obligation Refunding Bonds, which should save the school district $50-$70,000 in interest.
