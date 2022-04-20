At the April 11 board meeting, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board introduced Tom Cooper, the newly hired high school principal who will be replacing outgoing principal Ryan Jensen in July.
Cooper is currently an assistant principal at Brainerd’s Forestview Middle School. Previously he has served across the metro area from Anoka Hennepin to North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale having taught health and physical education in Forest Lake and St. Paul.
During the public forum portion of the meeting a concerned parent raised issues regarding multiple home-room sessions in the commons area for students, some that are unsupervised, and reports of students vaping on school grounds. She also stated that she had emailed staff and some school board members but the responses did not really address the problems.
Superintendent Brian Dietz reported that WHA is keeping up with the High Reliability School system program. He also talked about STRIVE, which is a Rotary-based program where a high school senior will be matched with a mentor to help prepare them for life after high school.
The Angel Fund will help students who can’t afford to participate in activities. It is a fund that should be replenished so it may be sustained into the future.
PK-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported the English language arts curriculum review team meets twice a month and works with a consultant from Sourcewell regarding how WHA teaches literacy. It examines the school’s literacy practices and strategies as well as their effectiveness. They also revisit state standards identifying criteria used when locating resources.
Parent-teacher conferences took place March 22-24 through a new website where parents can sign up for the day they want to participate. There was positive feedback from parents on the ease of use regarding the website’s accessibility.
Activities/Community Ed Director Travis Hensch congratulated Christian Moe’s all-conference recognition as well as Kenseth Taylor for their work during basketball games. He also mentioned the WHA-Nevis Robotics Team that competed in Cedar Falls, Iowa, made it to the semifinals and went home with the Spirit Award. Gabby Cairns, Rayna Wood and Alex Grundeen all participated.
Hensch also reported that the documentary Alaskan Nets, viewed at the Bear Paws Theater, raised $725 for the community education program with 145 people seeing the film.
Hensch also thanked Randall Morrison for leading the annual Jim Morrison Basketball Tournament fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The tournament had 11 adult teams and eight youth teams playing March 26 and 27 and raising $5,000.
In other business the board:
Approved new hires including Dan Craven, assistant high school baseball coach; Marcus Oatis, IT Director; Nathan Stanley, high school social worker; Jen Buie Sumption, high school social worker; and Nathan Munson, STEM teacher.
Approved resignations for Kristen Bockovich, junior varsity volleyball coach; Brett Finn, custodian; and John Schliauter, non-renewal/termination of contract.
Heard the American Indian Education (AIE) report stating budget amendments were submitted to the Department of Education on April 1. Drum and regalia instruction has begun with access through the AIE webpage on the WHA website. Cultural instruction opportunities will be provided to families via phone, email, mail and school posters or a notice sent home with students.
The student powwow committee meets every Thursday during pack time.
Heard the High Reliability Schools report.
Approved adding a credit card for the school business manager with a limit of $30,000 and canceling school credit cards for PK-5 principal, high school principal and the activities/community ed director.
Approved a memorandum of understanding with the teachers union so that teachers can cover for an absent teacher or for when a substitute teacher can’t be found.
