The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met for an unscheduled meeting last Thursday.
The agenda was brief and the first order of business was to appoint Sue Ostlund to the position of Business manager. Her start date is April 7.
Climate Makers Inc. Jenkins MN was awarded the contract to convert WHA’s heating to natural gas at a cost of $52,740.
The board also approved Superintendent Eric Pingrey to work with townships on funding the School Resource Officer (SRO) position. In addition, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was chosen as the local enforcement agency that will staff the SRO position.
