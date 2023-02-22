The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met Feb. 13 to hear several reports and to get caught up on the district’s agenda.
High School Principal Tom Cooper reported a big reduction in behavior referrals. This time last year there had been 382 referrals due to behavior issues. That number went down by 34 percent to 253 for this year.
Cooper stated that it was a testament to the staff being given the support to hold students accountable on the spot and staying consistent with policy.
Another aspect of the decrease in behavior referrals was The Halo Smart Sensor. The device catches comprehensive health and safety problems, but it also can detect miniscule amounts of vape and send an instant message about where and when the sensors picked up the vape particles.
PreK-5 Principal Jill McGowan attended the annual Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association Conference taking in lectures regarding self care for leaders, the science of reading and other leadership sessions.
American Indian Education Director Janelle Johnson reported submitting an Impact Grant for approval, and that 14 high school students are working to earn elective credits through the new Ojibwe Language course.
In other school district business the Board:
Approved hiring a school resource officer for the 2023-24 school year.
Heard a report regarding district assessment testing that showed a 33 percent improvement in elementary and secondary student assessments from fall to winter. The assessment is given three times a year.
Approved new hires including Amber Young, administrative assistant and Sue McClellan, Behavior Interventionist.
Tabled a motion to accept a resignation from Megan Yeats.
Denied a motion to hire Megan Yeats for HR/Payroll specialist after some discussion regarding reclassification of the position.
Approved resignations including Dan Craven, boys’ head basketball coach; Greg Kosabau, Chelsie Johnson, Dean Olstad and Jeremy Medina, assistant golf coach.
Approved a contract with Tyler Technology-Transportation.
Approved a lease agreement with the Up North Learning Center.
Approved a seniority list for certified staff, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, kitchen staff and drivers.
Accepted donations from Women of Hope Lutheran Church for the Wolf Pack Pantry, $115; anonymous donation for an unrestricted gift to school, $45; Women of Hope Lutheran Church, milk-bread, $100; Lillian Aird, Wolf Pack Pantry, $100; Waynette Salberg, Wolf Program, $300.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.