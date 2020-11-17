The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board held its monthly regular meeting in person Nov. 9 when they hear staff reports, approved new hires as well as a retiremen.
Community Ed/AD Director Travis Hensch reported that sports schedules have become very fluid and ever changing due to the pandemic which is difficult at best when it come to scheduling.
Hensch recognized Senior Mason Schneider for kicking a 45 yard field goal which is a team and school record at WHA. Congratulations Mason!
Hensch noted that the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) has approved boys basketball to begin Nov 23, wrestling begins Nov. 30 and girls basketball will begin Dec. 7. Hensch continued, noting community education classes are limited at this time but Zoom classes for people across northern Minnesota over the next six months, more information coming in the Dec. regular meeting.
Hensch is actively looking for people to participate in the Advisory Council. If interested, contact him at his office.
Pk-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported that iPads for grades Pre-k through second have finally arrived as well as Chromebooks for grades three through five.
McGowan also reported that the Rotary reading challenge will be held during the month of February coinciding with “I Love to Read” month.
McGowan further reported that WHA signed up for a subscription to Nearpod, a web-based tool that allows teachers to engage students with interactive lessons and assessments either in a live participation mode or in a student paced mode. This allows teachers to have students responding to their learning and engaging in the presentation through interactive boards, polls, quizzes and games.
Indian Ed. Director Michael Anderson reported that Arianna Goggleye is working with K-5 teachers and students with cultural programs and language as she speaks Ojibwe. He further noted that outreach to families is continuing with electronics, food, clothing, paperwork, homework and other student needs.
In other business the Board:
Approved new hires including Pat Richter Head Boys Baseball Coach, Ben Takde Jr. High School Boys Basketball Coach, David McGee Assistant Wresting Coach, Sandy Munson COVID-19 Response Coordinator.
Approved a retirement request for Christine Klajda Chastek.
Approved a joint powers construction grant agreement with Sourcewell regarding the Level IV facility at Shingobee.
Approved a one year coop agreement between Pequot Lakes, WHA, Crosby Ironton and Pine-River-Backus to provide girls hockey for the above participating schools.
Approved a resolution establishing combined polling places for any School Disctirct elections not held on state wide election day.
