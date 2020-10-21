The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board held an emergency meeting Sunday morning where they voted to alter the learning model for both seventh- and eighth grade, as two new COVID-19 cases were discovered recently. New cases created the need for an emergency board meeting to keep on top of the health and safety situation at the school.
As of Monday, 60 students and seven staff members, through contact tracing, have been identified as needing to be quarantined. Of those 60 students, 38 are seventh- and eighth-graders, necessitating distance learning until at least Nov. 2, due to high numbers of quarantined students, and a shortage of staff due to quarantine.
All remaining grades will continue with the in-person learning model. Open enrollment is still closed for first, second, third and fifth only. In addition to altering grades seven and eight, junior high football and volleyball will have no games or practices prior to Nov. 2.
Before the emergency meeting, the WHA School Board held their regular meeting Oct. 12 in person at the school.
Discussion revolved around a couple of important topics, such as the effects of constant stress related to the pandemic with further discussion covering new staffing hires/resignations, staff reports and more.
Stress and fatigue was an important topic that was discussed, specifically how the stress and added work is affecting both students and staff. Resources to combat stress were laid out by Superintendent Eric Pingrey who cited services such as the school psychologists and mental health staff that are on staff specifically to help remedy these concerns. One tactic used at the school includes regular meditation sessions where fears and concerns are discussed in an open, healthy setting.
These services are widely available to those in need as the pandemic and the school year progress, with the hope that through such conversations, students and staff will be able to work, learn and keep everyone safe.
PK-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported that “specialist” classes look a bit different this year, as do most other classes and activities. McGowan shared photos of students distancing, some outdoors, in classes such as tech mobile for coding, music beats and rhythm through drumming, art-learning about painter Vincent Van Gogh, and phys ed. She reported on a virtual law conference in early October that addressed pandemic challenges. The back-ordered iPads have arrived, which will enhance lessons and foster student skills.
High School Principal Ryan Jensen reported that Homecoming Week was a welcome event for students and staff. He related a remark from a student who said that Homecoming Week was the first time it felt like high school this year, which was a very nice compliment for WHA staff and administrators.
Jensen also noted that the Guiding Coalition met and further training with Infinite Campus took place to identify outcomes and expectations, in case the school has to switch to a distance or hybrid learning models. A subsequent faculty meeting brought this discussion to staff where these expectations were shared.
Activities/Community Ed Director Travis Hensch reported reduced seasons for football and volleyball with football only playing six games while volleyball will have 14 matches. Hensch noted that all winter sports have been approved with fewer games and a shorter season. Girls’ basketball season will be Dec. 7 to March 13. Boys’ basketball will go from Nov. 23 to Feb. 27, while wrestling will go from Nov. 30 to Feb. 13. All are subject to change, due to the pandemic.
Indian Education Director Michael Anderson reported that outreach to families is at a high right now. Ojibwe language instruction is being taught by Dr. Matthew Cobb and meets every Monday and Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Drum and song meets Wednesday guided by Rod Northbird.
In other business the Board:
Approved lane changes for Kristen Bockovich, Lynda Foster, Colby Marich, Shannon Rivard, Paul Schroeder, Bonnie Sea, Alison Seeger, Kristine Sorenson, Erica Strandlie, Kara Widman, Chelsey Zaffke.
Approved new hires for Amy Riffle yearbook advisor, Olivia Leslie paraprofessional, Caedey Stein paraprofessional, Noel Johnson bus driver, Gabe Heigort paraprofessional.
Approved the check register, detailed register by check and the detailed payment register by check.
