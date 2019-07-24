After several month of discussions, research and voter surveys, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board decided July 15 to move forward with a Capital Project Levy.
If school district residents approve the Capital Project Levy this fall, the WHA school district will take in an additional $200,000 annually for 10 years in property tax revenue.
As it breaks down, the levy’s impact on a residential homestead property valued at $250,000 would be $23 annually; a commercial property valued at $500,000 would be $91 annually; and a seasonal recreational property valued at $400,000 would be $39 annually. According to State law, seasonal residents will pay the extra levy on their property taxes, but do not vote in the referendum.
The increase in funding will go toward transportation and technology needs. The transportation portion of the funding will initially buy new vans for student transport as three current vans are no longer useable. Technology updates would go toward Pk-5 devices (tablets) and server upgrades to handle the school district’s workload.
A school board resolution must be passed by Aug. 23 to get the Capital Project Levy on the November ballot.
Every month’s school board meeting has time set aside for a public forum at the top of the agenda where the public may come and voice concerns and ask questions.
ICS report
Larry Knutson, ICS Construction superintendent, reported on several upgrades and repairs to the school and grounds that are being done this summer.
These include sanding and painting the stage floor; painting, new ductwork, lights, new retaining wall by the football field; and new condensor units, fencing, grading and paving the road to the softball fields.
New hires, resignations, retirements
Resignations/retirements include Doug Schultz, assistant football coach; Ana Welu, Special Education coordinator; and Dan Eikenberry, junior high golf coach.
New hires include Dean Olstad, elementary instructor; Pete Naugle, head softball coach; and Ryan Koopman, assistant football coach.
Reports
Superintendent Eric Pingrey reported that some Sourcewell funding, along with an Achievement Integration Grant, will be used to teach underserved students skills such as how to take notes, how to study so they will be more successful academically. This program’s lessons will eventually expand across the student body. ACT preparation will also be a facet of the effort to aid students in bolstering their academic skills.
New business
New business items consisted of the following topics:
Approved insurance coverage renewal for 2019-2020, an increase of $8,550.00
Approved Weeks Automotive for bus maintenance contract.
Approved elementary school handbook
Tabled approval of high school handbook until August.
Approved appointing Superintendent Eric Pingrey the Identified Official With Authority to authorize user access to the Minnesota Department of Education’s secure website.
Approved School Board [financial] control of scholarship funds, as required by the Government Accounting Standard’s Board.
Approved Cass County Auditor-Treasurer office as designated site for absentee voting.
Approved long-term facility maintenance plan.
Held a closed session due to attorney client privilege with no follow up report by the administration at this time.
