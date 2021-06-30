The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday evening regarding the district’s vacant superintendent position.
Out of an initial field of five candidates, Brian Dietz has been selected to be the new superintendent. Dietz and the school board are currently in negotiations regarding contract details.
Dietz has held superintendent positions at the Centennial School District in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metro Area since 2013, at Waseca, and Helendale, Calif., for a total of 14 years of experience.
Dietz was hired after a week of interviews and discussions narrowed the five candidate field down to three. Another week of interviews further narrowed the three finalists down to one.
The interview process was extensive, including discussions between candidates and the board, teachers, staff, students, administrators and community members.
Before the interviews, a new superintendent profile was created during focus groups and surveys, with the goals for WHA in mind. The school district’s challenges, strengths and characteristics were also outlined, in order to secure the best candidate with the skills necessary for success.
Candidate’s necessary attributes were many, but putting the students first was a good reminder as to what was the most important. Candidates also need detailed knowledge of the budget process and school finance, as well as the curriculum and a vision for the future. But the students and their needs should remain a constant. Other attributes listed include understanding the pandemic’s effects on students, communication skills, embracing technology as well as the importance of athletics and extracurricular activities and culture competence regarding student body dynamics.
If contract negotiations are successful, the start date for Superintendent Dietz is July 1.
