The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met March 8 when they voted to approve stipends for additional work at the new level IV facility for certain staff, heard staff reports and approved new hires and resignations.
Extra duty stipends for a few staff members was a major topic of discussion. The stipends would be paid to four key staff members who have been working on the new level IV facility being built at the Ah-Gwah-Ching property.
Additional stipends for staff are not new; in the past staff members have received them for projected additional work that goes beyond the scope of their normal contract duties. The stipends, which were eventually approved March 8, are for projected future work by staff who have already been working additional hours without extra compensation.
The issue of extra duty stipends had been tabled at the February board meeting when a request for further discussion or a working session was made, as the topic was unclear.
On March 8, another request was made for further information regarding the stipends. At this point Superintendent Eric Pingrey stated the board could stay as long as necessary that night to clear up the issue. Some board members continued to ask for clarification, while others voiced support for the stipends.
After several minutes of back and forth exchanges, the board approved the stipends with Barb Sherman, Nancy Freeman, Blake Nordin and Lori Stein voting to approve the extra duty stipends, while Jarod Mankie, Vicki White and Linda Arts voted nay, due to the lack of an additional working session or clarifying information.
Pk-5 Principal Jill McGowan attended a virtual workshop where leading with equity, equity principles and developing your best self at school were a few of the topics discussed and studied.
McGowan also noted that the Rotary Reading Challenge was held in February and was celebrated March 1-5 with each day a different dress up day to match a theme from children’s book authors such as David Shannon, Dr. Seuss and Norman Bridwell.
High School Principal Ryan Jensen and several staff attended leadership training with Dr. Joe Hill where the focus was on how personality traits translate to leadership voices. Jensen also reported that 25 students took the ACT exam recently.
Activities/Community Ed Director Travis Hensch said winter sports are transitioning to spring with plans for section and state tournaments, with different formats and venues if schools can keep students healthy.
Hensch noted March 29 will kick off spring sports season. An indoor practice schedule is being worked out if the snow sticks around, but with a warmer forecast for the next week hopefully students can get in some early outdoor practice.
Pingrey reported that vaccinations were scheduled for March 10, with Cass County Public Health staff coming to the school to administer up to 100 shots.
In other business the Board:
Approved new hires including Mathias Weinmann Level IV Special Ed teacher, Nabiel Kanani Level IV Special Ed teacher, Kiara Heuer paraprofessional, John Schliauter junior high baseball coach.
Approved the resignation of Nicole Zubke, Special Ed teacher effective May 31.
Approved the pooled checking and the check register and detailed payments by check.
Discussed a career and technical education audit.
Approved $400 WHA PTO donation for yearbooks.
Approved a $160 WHA PTO donation for choir.
Approved the 2021-2022 school calendar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.