The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met Aug. 15 to prepare for the coming school year and to schedule a public forum for Aug. 22, at 6 p.m.
The public forum will be held in the auditorium to discuss the coming Capital Project Levy, school construction and fall activities.
Athletic Dep’t. cancels boys’ soccer
WHA held its fall sports sign-up night Aug. 8 giving athletes and their parents information about Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) sponsored activities. Due to a lack of participants and athletes transferring sports, Athletic Director/Community Ed Director Travis Hensch reported that there will not be a boy’s soccer team this year. There will be girls’ soccer this year.
In further School Board business, the Board approved two resignations/retirements, Laurie Swanson, Paraprofessional, and Nancy Englund, Food Service Worker. Approved as a new hire was Kyle Benjamin, Transportation Coordinator.
Other business approved was an increase to school meal prices by ten cents; PK-6 lunch $2.50, 7-12 lunch $2.90, PK-12 breakfast $1.30.
Marci Boes was approved as an Identified Official with Authority to authorize individual use of Minnesota Department of Education secure website for WHA.
High School Principal Ryan Jensen reported he and key staff, attended the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) Summer Institute in Minneapolis. AVID is an effort to focus on [all] students in an equitable approach to close opportunity gaps in the student body.
Jensen also reported attending the High Reliability Schools (HRS) national conference in Denver in mid-July where WHA was recognized for reaching their second level of certification while continuing on to level three certification.
He, along with Elementary Principal Jill McGowan, attended the Bemidji State University (BSU) student teaching orientation so that WHA can more seamlessly host student teachers this fall.
McGowan welcomed Hope Johnson, new second grade teacher, and Dean Olstad, fourth grade teacher. Aug. 12 was WHA new teacher orientation day.
McGowan reported staff attended the Sourcewell Minnesota Summit for Greater Learning and Leading Aug. 13 in Brainerd. The focus was to help ensure high levels of learning for all students. Topics covered were high quality classroom assessments, social emotional learning tier 1 instruction, proficiency scales, and designing unity of instruction.
Attendance at the conference was paid through WHA’s HRS grant for WHA to be an HRS demonstration site in Region 5.
McGowan also reported there will be back-to-back school conferences Sept. 3 and 4.
Other agenda items were approved as follows:
Approved - Appointing Cass County Ballot Board.
Approved - Contract with Cass County for election services.
Approved - Activities student handbook.
Approved - High school student handbook.
Approved - MSHSL application for dissolution of cooperative sponsorship of golf program with Laporte School.
Approved - 2019-2020 resolution for membership in the MSHSL.
Approved - Separation agreement with Jeff Riewer, High School Math Teacher.
Approved - Amended contract with Weeks’ Automotive for bus maintenance and repair.
Approved -Accepting [cafeteria] milk and bread bids.
