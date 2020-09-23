The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board held their monthly meeting in person Sept. 14, in which they chose to close open enrollment for the year.
Open enrollment was closed due to increased student numbers and limited class space required for distance learning, so as not to complicate an already complicated and still-evolving system. Enrollment at WHA is up by roughly 20 students compared to last year.
The board also heard staff reports regarding the transition from summer to fall as well as the first week of classes.
Pk-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported on a drive-by meet and greet parade for students as most hadn’t met their teachers. The event was well received by students and parents. She highlighted how students and staff are adapting to a changed learning landscape due to COVID-19. Drop-off, pick-up and other procedures are being adjusted but are still operational.
High School Principal Ryan Jensen reported on some technical difficulties during the first week and some personnel issues. After the first week and despite dealing with several unknowns, things went relatively well. Jensen reported roughly 20 percent of students have opted to distance learn this fall semester.
Community Ed/Athletic Director Travis Hensch said he has gotten lots of help from paraprofessionals and staff, parents and community volunteers who have helped students, teachers and administrators during the transition from summer to fall classes.
Superintendent Eric Pingrey reported food services for all students is now free until the end of the calendar year. New tech devices have been purchased to help narrow the equity gap for students who have chosen to distance learn this fall but do not have broadband access.
Pingrey also noted that construction continues on the level 4 special ed facility at Ah-Gwah-Ching.
In other business the board:
Approved the following new hires: Stephanie Munson, English; Paige Fink, elementary; Tatyana Engstrom, para; Doug Pauna, accounting clerk; Elizabeth Roddy, special ed; John Schliauter, physical education; Alicia Smith, para; and Aimee Bouchard, art.
Accepted the following resignations/retirements: Dan Craven, baseball coach; Paul Mickelson, kitchen staff; Doris Hall, special ed; Theresa Jordan, para; and Kelly Klein , special ed.
Approved a contract with Special Education Financial Manager Doug Pauna.
Approved hiring long-term full-time substitute teachers.
Approved Indian policies and procedures for 2019-2021.
Approved a memorandum of understanding between Education Minnesota (WHA teachers’ union) and ISD 113 — Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
Approved elementary student handbook revisions.
Approved a second reading of Title IX policy.
Approved setting the capital project levy that was passed last year to its maximum amount.
Set the date for the Truth in Taxation meeting for Dec. 14.
