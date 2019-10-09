WHA School Levy comparison graph
Graph submitted

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School will be holding a capital projects levy Nov. 5.

By voting “yes,” voters will be helping the school purchase much needed buses as well as bring the district up-to-date with current technology.

Being fiscally responsible has been a focus of the district over the past several years. With that in mind, WHA is near the bottom of the state in school property tax costs. Currently on a $200,000 home, WHA collects only $361 per year. The state average is $847 per year.

The chart below is a regional comparison of school taxes. For more information, go to the school website at wha.k12.mn.us

