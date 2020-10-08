Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Post 202 members generously donated a variety of school supplies to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District.
Auxiliary members Sue Capelle and Marlene Kiler presented the $400 in supplies to WHA Elementary School Social Worker Jolene Link.
WHA School houses the Wolf Pack Pantry that has supplemental food, hygiene products and school supplies for students and families in the district that would benefit from this additional resource.
“Thank you to the Auxiliary members for supporting the students at WHA,” Link stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.