The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 recently donated many school supplies for students at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School. Auxiliary members Sue Capelle (from left) and Marlene Kiler presented the supplies to WHA Elementary Social Worker Jolene Link. More than $400 in supplies were collected and donated by members of the auxiliary.
Photo submitted

 Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Post 202 members generously donated a variety of school supplies to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District.

Auxiliary members Sue Capelle and Marlene Kiler presented the $400 in supplies to WHA Elementary School Social Worker Jolene Link.

WHA School houses the Wolf Pack Pantry that has supplemental food, hygiene products and school supplies for students and families in the district that would benefit from this additional resource.

“Thank you to the Auxiliary members for supporting the students at WHA,” Link stated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments