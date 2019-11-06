Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District is one of 11 schools in Minnesota that will benefit from planning assistance that supports the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program.
Safe Routes to School is an international program to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion around schools, increase physical activity and improve health by making it easier for students to walk and bicycle to school.
Planning assistance grants provide communities the resources to convene a team, understand key issues, prioritize strategies and identify solutions that fit the local need. “Thousands of Minnesota students will now have more opportunities to safely walk and bike to schools and improve their health,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “Thanks to the Safe Routes to School program we are helping to build the next generation of multi-modal transportation users.”
With several letters of support, the Walker-Hackensack-Akelely Schools Safe Routes to School planning application was awarded with planning set to begin in October. Also participating in the planning process is Cass County Health and Nutrition SHIP Educator Simon Whitehead, who assisted in the development of the application.
The Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) will assist in facilitating the planning process which will include a parent survey, an in-class student tally, walking audits to identify potential infrastructure deficiencies, a school zone hazard observational assessment, identification of issues and barriers, and a public kickoff meeting Nov. 13 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the WHA High School.
If you are interested in participating on the SRTS planning team, you are invited to attend the kickoff meeting. For more information, contact Tad Erickson at (218) 894.3233, extension 7 or via email to terickson@regionfive.org
For more information on SRTS, visit MnDOT’s website: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/newsrels/19/04/22-saferoutes.html
The Region Five Development Commission enhances the vitality and quality of life in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties is the mission of Region Five Development Commission. Resiliency, inclusion and collaboration are guiding concepts in achieving mutually shared goals that continue to evolve with local municipalities, state, federal, philanthropic, non-profit and social advocacy agencies. Visit www.regionfive.org to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.