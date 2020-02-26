Representatives from the city of Walker and Cass County met to discuss the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Districts request to acquire a parcel of land at the former Ah-Gwah-Ching site to build a Level 4 special education facility serving students from WHA and surrounding school districts.
Cass County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported at the Feb. 18 board meeting that city and county staff met twice in February to discuss a possible alternative to the original parcel request, but the second option was rejected because it would require changing construction schedules. It would also alter the construction plans of the building itself and would require right of way for the access road and expedited state funding an request to complete construction.
The project will move forward with the school district acquiring the original 9.4 acre parcel for the facility.
County Highway Engineer Darrick Anderson reported efforts to construct a new river crossing point over the Gull River in East Gull Lake. In order to cross the river, a private property needs to be acquired by the county. The Fischer property requires a total acquisition by the county in order to proceed. Four parcels are impacted by this project, however, only the Fischer property will require a total acquisition.
The Highway Department, with help from Henning Professional Services, is following all required acquisition processes for a federal and state aid project. The county is currently working with the other three property owners in order to acquire the necessary rights-of-way, south of the Gull River.
Environmental Services Director John Ringle reported that the 2020 workplan and budget for Leech Lake River Comprehensive Watershed Management (CWM) Plan were developed and approved by the policy committee. The committee is made up of staff from four partnering governing bodies that include Cass County, Hubbard County and their respective Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD’s).
Subsequently, the workplan and budget were approved by the Hubbard County Board Feb. 4. The workplan and budget were also approved by the Hubbard SWCD and the Cass SWCD serving as Fiscal Agent.
The plan outlines how the $598,115 in grant funding from the Clean Water Fund through the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources will be used over the next biennium, which is also a prerequisite to obtaining grant funding.
Kevin Lee, Longville Ambulance Subordinate Service District (LASSD) manager, presented the fouth-quarter report. Lee informed the board that LASSD had advanced life support crews on every shift except one 12-hour period, due to illness, and that they have been busier than projected.
Lee also said that LASSD billed 348 patients compared to the projected budget amount of 304 in 2019. He also noted that their revenues were $91,414 favorable to budget, due to increased volumes and decreased revenue deductions.
Revenue deductions were 62.3 percent vs. a budget of 67.5 percent. Expenses were $3,069 favorable to budget despite higher benefit expenses and the purchase of new IV pumps.
Lee noted they continue to be active with the Cass County Emergency Services Board and that he will be the county representative this year, with Bonnie Jepson as the alternate. He also reported that overall customer satisfaction score was 95.1 percent with the national average score of 94.3 percent.
Destination hospitals during the fourth quarter were Brainerd 17, Deer River 15, Bemidji 14, Crosby 14, Cass Lake 05, Grand Rapids 04, Air Care 04, and Park Rapids 02.
