A capital project levy referendum to fund technology improvements and district vehicle replacement, including school buses, for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools will be held Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Three polling places have been designated for this election. Pre-registered voters will receive a postcard with the location of their poll. New voters can register and determine their polling place by calling (218) 547-7295. Voters living in precincts that vote by mail in statewide elections will not receive a ballot by mail for this election.
Voters not already registered may preregister no later than Oct. 15 by submitting a voter registration application to the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, on-line at mnvotes.org, or may register at the poll on election day. If registering on election day, proof of residency in the district is required.
Absentee ballots will be available now through Nov. 4 by mail or in-person. To apply by mail, visit election pages at www.co.cass.mn.us for an absentee application, or call (218) 547-7295.
To apply and vote by absentee ballot in-person, visit the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, second floor courthouse, 303 Minnesota Avenue West, Walker. Business hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Extended hours for absentee voting will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 and until 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
To return completed voter registration forms and absentee ballot applications by mail, send to Cass County Elections, PO Box 3000, Walker, MN 56484, or email to cass.voter@co.cass.mn.us
For more information about the referendum, call (218) 547-4206 or visit www.wha.k12.mn.us on the web.
