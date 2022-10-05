The Wolves soccer team had their biggest win of the season last Thursday against with Britta Rand and Lily Cairns both scoring a goal within a span of five minutes for a 5-3 victory.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley will look to close out the regular season with another win when they host Mesabi East Thursday.
Coach Bill Marshall said the win will definitely give the team some confidence going into the final game and section playoffs.
“This was a great result for us. The girls came out and played great to start the game,” Marshall said. “We let them back in, but I reminded them of what we talked about before the game started. I told them to remember what happens when we make good passes. Good things happen.”
Rand broke a 3-3 tie when she buried a pass from Lily Cairns on a 25-yard shot over the goalie and into the back of the net with about 13 minutes to play. A few minutes later Tarike Daudt fed Cairns a pass in the box area, who made it a two-goal lead when her shot careened off a defender and past the goalie.
WHA dominated most of the first half to grab a 3-0 lead. Rand opened the scoring about 10 minutes in on a pass from Leonie Luber, who was an emergency stand-in as a sweeper.
About seven minutes later Daudt received a beautiful crossing pass from Rand and scored left-footed. The third goal came from Ella Isaacs, who scored on a pass from Elizabeth Cairns.
“Everything was going fine, but we had a letdown and they scored with eight minutes left in the half,” Marshall said.
Pelican Rapids continued that pressure and was able to score twice in the second half to tie the game. Both goals were questionable that they should have counted. It appeared DeLost made a great save on the first as she fell to the turf to make the save, but the official ruled it a goal. In order for a goal to count, the entire ball must cross the line and that did not appear to happen.
The second goal came on a penalty kick when WHA was called for a take down that definitely happened outside the penalty area.
Katelyn DeLost finished the game with 12 saves to get the win.
Marshall lauded the play of Luber and Chloe Norvold on defense, and also gave a shout-out to assistant coach Alexa Kennedy, who not only volunteers her time, but drives each day from Grand Rapids.
Wolves fall 4-0
The first time WHA played Crookston the game ended in a 2-2 tie. In the rematch Sept. 27, the Wolves had more shots on goal in the first few minutes then they had in the first meeting, but this time they were unable to score.
A letdown by WHA’s defense led to a goal, and that was followed with another as host Crookston took a 2-0 halftime lead on their way to a 4-0 win.
Daniela Valades was in goal and finished with 19 saves.
