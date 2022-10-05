Britta Rand (left) battles a Pelican Rapids player for a loose ball as teammate Ella Hopen stands by to assist.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The Wolves soccer team had their biggest win of the season last Thursday against with Britta Rand and Lily Cairns both scoring a goal within a span of five minutes for a 5-3 victory.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley will look to close out the regular season with another win when they host Mesabi East Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments