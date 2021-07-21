The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley varsity softball team not only won the Upper Mississippi Confernece crown, they had six players named to the all-conference teams.
Selected all-conference were seniors Alicia Becker, Emma Deegan, Lizzie Naugle and Elise Rice, with sophomores Alexa Johannsen and Mackenzie Raddatz named honorable mention. Naugle also received the conference sportsmanship award.
WHA finished the season 6-1 in conference play and 13-5 overall.
Coach Pete Naugle was proud of the great senior leadership on and off the field, and said it will be missed.
“We had a great year, and it was great to have some fun and play softball. All the girls had an awesome attitude,” the coach said.
Naugle also presented softballs to the battery of Raddatz and Johannsen for the 1-0 no-hitter at Hill City-Northland. Becker and Aliya Naas were also presented softball for smashing home runs.
Players receiving letters were the six award winners along with Lexi Johnson, Naas, Paige Nornberg and Charlee Stewart. Those receiving particpation certificates werer Kaitlyn DeLost, Mackenna Huewe, Adyson Kurtz, Desire Phillips and Ava Welk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.