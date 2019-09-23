Pictured is Mark McKenna of SuperOne Foods (from left) handing a check to WHA football player Riley Welk as First National Bank employee Kari Loftus hands a check to Student Council rep and football player Connor Craven.
Photo by Dean Morrill

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Football and Student Council received proceeds of $407 from the Football Tailgate Kickoff Party Sept. 7. Hosting the 20th annual tailgate party were SuperOne Foods, First National Bank, Subway, Freeman Well Drilling, KQKK 101.9 FM, KAKK AM 1570 and The Pilot-Independent. Pictured is Mark McKenna of SuperOne Foods (from left) handing a check to WHA football player Riley Welk as First National Bank employee Kari Loftus hands a check to Student Council rep and football player Connor Craven.

