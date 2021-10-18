Pictured is Kiel Struss (center) of First National Bank with Student Council reps (from left) Katie Sagen and Abi Strandlie, and football players Jacob Smith and Kai Ashmore holding the checks. Photo by Dean Morrill
Photo by Dean Morrill

Members of the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley football team and student council recently received proceeds from the Football Tailgate Party held Oct. 1. Sponsors of the 22nd annual tailgate party were Super One Foods, First National Bank, Subway, Freeman Well Drilling, KQKK 101.9 FM, KAKK AM 1570 and The Pilot-Independent. Pictured is Kiel Struss (center) of First National Bank with Student Council reps (from left) Katie Sagen and Abi Strandlie, and football players Jacob Smith and Kai Ashmore holding the checks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments