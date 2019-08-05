With a turnout of 434 turtle racers, we had 100 more racers than last week and about 1,300 visitors all total on Main Street. It was a mass of humanity!
The weather was gorgeous, the turtles were in great shape as usual, and everyone was out for a wonderful day. These races are run by volunteers — 20 some each week. Bless their hearts.
We had four new volunteers last week — youngsters from the Johnson family. Miranda, Addison, Michaela and Taylor. And, it was a good thing these young ladies showed up, because we were down two of our finest! With a little bit of direction, they fell right into place and helped out immensely.
You can imagine with that many turtles, we have to move quickly getting the turtles to the racers and then picked up and put back in their turtle boat, while the next bunch of 15 is brought out. It runs like a well-oiled machine. We are blessed to have our volunteers.
Our human interest story this week is about our Longville Lions and their cotton candy tent at the races. Paul Harwig tells this story.
A young lady, really young, approached the stand. Her little lips were turned down, she was crabby. She asked for a cotton candy and as she saw Paul twirling and twirling that cotton candy, her little lips turned up and she had a huge grin on her little face! Ah, the magic of cotton candy.
Then, a grampa stops by and thanks Paul and the Lions for supporting Camp Olson, our local YMCA Camp. He had seen that the Lions contribute each year so that children who otherwise would not be able to attend can go and experience the wonders of this camp. Just another day at the races. A lot of happy people.
Just three races left, and WCCO is coming to film the races this week. See you there.
