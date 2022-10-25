Mail ballot voters who choose to vote or cast their ballot at the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office may:
• Return their voted mail ballot to the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office
• Have an agent return their voted mail ballot to that polling place (limit of three others’ ballots can be returned as an agent).
• Take their unvoted ballot packet to the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, vote and place it in a ballot box.
• Go to the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office and inform them that your mail ballot was spoiled, lost, thrown away, etc. and:
• Have a replacement ballot issued and vote the replacement ballot, then place the ballot into a ballot box. (not a DS200 ballot tabulator)
• Vote an absentee ballot because they are currently not an “active” registered voter on or before Election Day
All absentee ballot locations will have extended hours for absentee voting for the upcoming general election Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 7 until 5 p.m.
