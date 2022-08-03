There is a lot of interest in growing plants we can eat, plants for color and fragrance, and plants that support pollinators. Gardeners also want to use their own plot of land or space as efficiently as possible.
And for those who may not have the room to start a garden or a green thumb, farmer’s markets have an abundance of fruit and veggies that can be made into everything from jams and jellies, pickles, salads, salsa and soups.
One of my favorite veggies is zucchini — otherwise known as summer squash. I use it in salads or saute it with chicken and pasta. But my absolute favorite is zucchini bread.
The recipe I’m sharing came from my mother Judy. I’m not sure where she got it, but you can use either zucchini or pumpkin.
Zucchini Bread
Ingredients:
⅔ cup butter or shortening (I prefer butter)
2 ⅔ cup sugar
4 eggs
3 cups shredded zucchini
⅔ cup water
3 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour
2 tsps baking soda
1 ½ tsps salt
½ tsp baking powder
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground cloves
2 tsps vanilla
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and grease bottoms of 2 loaf pans
Mix butter and sugar in large bowl. Add eggs, zucchini and water, and mix.
Blend in flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder and cinnamon.
Finish by adding ground cloves and vanilla.
Pour into pans and bake for 60 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
