People spread starry stonewort primarily through the movement of water-related equipment. Fragments can get tangled in trailers, motors, anchors and inside watercrafts (boats, canoes and kayaks). Small bulbils, which may be hidden in mud and debris, can stick to trailer bunks, anchors, ropes, fabric, footwear, as well as scuba, fishing and hunting gear. A small fragment or bulbil can start a new population.
Whether or not a lake is listed as infested, Minnesota law requires water recreationists to:
• Clean watercraft of all aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.
• Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport.
• Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
• Dry docks, lifts, swim rafts and other equipment for at least 21 days before placing equipment into another water body.
Report new occurrences of starry stonewort to the DNR immediately by contacting your DNR Invasive Species Specialist.
