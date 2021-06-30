The Hackensack Lions Club has an Eye Glass Recycling program. We have collection boxes in business, churches, banks, etc. We just ask for you to donate your old glasses.
We had a person put their good glasses in the box at the bank. When she realized her mistake, she called the bank, and the bank called me. Luckily I had not turned them in. So she got her good glasses back. Happiness in Hackensack!
Hackensack Lions have a prescription reading machine. We read them and package them with the prescription noted. Doctors donate their time and vision screening machines. Volunteer Lions pick out glasses to match prescriptions.
We have a Lion member who has made two trips to Jamaica as a volunteer. The joy of watching kids get glasses and better vision can bring a tear to your eye.
Please donate your old glasses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.