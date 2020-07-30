Hackensack Lion Terry Bergstrom came up with the idea of providing big garbage cans for plastic bags only alongside the recycling bins at Southside in Hackensack.
The recycling bins by Southside Gas in Hackensack needed some help to stay clean.

Thanks go to Hackensack Lion Member Terry Bergstrom for his idea to partner with the recycling company and provide one big garbage can for plastic bags only. There now are four garbage cans on site designated for plastic bags, and it is working great.

When recyclables are deposited in collection bins, they cannot be left in plastic bags because the bags get caught in machinery at the recycling center.

If the bags are thrown into the bins along with the recyclables, everything ends up in the landfill, not the recycling center.

Please empty recyclables from the  plastic bags and then put the bags in the container marked “plastic only.” An old plastic storage box or a 5-gallon pail works great for collecting recyclables, and they can be re-used.

The Hackensack Lions continue to improve this service project by having one Lion member clean up around the bins once a week.

Thank you for doing your part to keep our city and lakes area clean and beautiful.

