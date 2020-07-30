The recycling bins by Southside Gas in Hackensack needed some help to stay clean.
Thanks go to Hackensack Lion Member Terry Bergstrom for his idea to partner with the recycling company and provide one big garbage can for plastic bags only. There now are four garbage cans on site designated for plastic bags, and it is working great.
When recyclables are deposited in collection bins, they cannot be left in plastic bags because the bags get caught in machinery at the recycling center.
If the bags are thrown into the bins along with the recyclables, everything ends up in the landfill, not the recycling center.
Please empty recyclables from the plastic bags and then put the bags in the container marked “plastic only.” An old plastic storage box or a 5-gallon pail works great for collecting recyclables, and they can be re-used.
The Hackensack Lions continue to improve this service project by having one Lion member clean up around the bins once a week.
Thank you for doing your part to keep our city and lakes area clean and beautiful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.