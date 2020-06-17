The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board held another virtual meeting online, continuing the social distancing policy enacted earlier this spring.
Teacher’s contracts, policy updates and staff reports were a few of the items discussed during the June 8 meeting.
6-12 Principal Ryan Jensen reported senior scholarships were announced via virtual meeting. Jensen also noted the May 22 commencement ceremony as well as the revised last day of school, also May 22.
Although elementary staff was not able to send students off for the summer with the traditional wave goodbye to school buses, PK-5 Principal Jill McGowan said the staff prepared a video for the kids that can be viewed at https://youtu.be/pVSwHD84b3A.
Community Ed/Athletic Director Travis Hensch reported that all community education classes are cancelled for June. Classes could resume if Gov. Walz relaxes quarantine restrictions, while the school district waits patiently. Classes are being planned for this fall with additional classes a possibility.
Hensch also reported several coaching positions are open if anyone is interested.
Superintendent Eric Pingrey reported that WHA has been working with staff on plans for this fall, using Centers for Disease Control, Minnesota Department of Health and distance learning guidelines to prepare for possible classes and contingencies, depending on Gov. Walz’s orders.
Pingrey also noted that the WHA kitchen staff prepared and delivered 40,000 meals during the quarantine.
In other business the board
Accepted resignations/retirements from Kellie Morehouse, Darla Hinkemeyer, Alicia Smith, Darin Schultz and Val Schultz.
Approved new hires of Randy Nielsen, Mackenzie Riley, Tim Miller, Elizabeth Dodd and Linda Foster.
Approved second reading of policy updates regarding curriculum goals, school calendar/day, curriculum development, instructional curriculum, home schooling, graduation requirements, testing accommodation, plans and exemptions, system accountability, student achievement, development standards, credits for learning, mandatory summer school and online learning options instruction.
Approved first reading of policy updated regarding school district budget, modification of budget, annual audit, student transportation and non-student transportation, student activity accounting, vending machines, grant policy regarding federal revenue sources, public data requests and public data request forms.
Approved a resolution to continue WHA’s membership in the Minnesota State High School League.
Accepted donations for Community Ed summer program from the Hackensack Lions for $500 and American National Bank $200.
Approved 2020-2021 proposed budget.
Approved 2019-2021 teacher contracts.
Authorized staff credit cards for Principals McGowan and Jensen as well as Community Ed/AD Hensch for business purposes.
Approved staff to cash in up to 10 days of leave to help compensate for COVID-19.
Approved 10 days compensation for principals due to COVID-19.
Approved hiring of a business office part-time employee for three months.
