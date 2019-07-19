White Oak Bible Chapel, 30908 170th St., Akeley, invites kids in grades K-6 to Vacation Bible School with free games, crafts, lessons and activities.

VBS will be held Aug. 5-9, from 6-8 p.m. each evening. Register by calling Sydney Nelson at (218) 652-3848 or email whiteoakbiblechapel@live.com.

Families are invited Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy a free meal and introduction to the VBS program. On Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. there will be a certificate and reward ceremony, and a “Create Your Own Ice Cream Sundae” celebration.

Families are invited back Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. for Sunday morning’s worship service, which will include a VBS recap and photo slide show. 

